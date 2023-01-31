Aldi plan to recruit up to 500 new apprentices in 2023

Aldi has plans to recruit 500 apprentices

The move marks the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket’s biggest ever apprenticeship intake, with opportunities in stores, logistics and buying, as well as for HGV drivers.

At Aldi, a store apprentice can earn £220.20 per week in the first year of training, rising to £321.90 per week after two years, with paid breaks.

Meanwhile, those in logistics and driver roles can earn between £240 and £378 per week respectively.

Lisa Murphy, learning and development director at Aldi UK, said: “We have found so many hard-working and ambitious people through our apprenticeship scheme over the years – and I don’t doubt it will be the same again this year.

“By taking part in the scheme and working at one of the country’s fastest-growing retailers, apprentices can learn all there is to know about the supermarket sector. Not only this, but the scheme provides them with new skills and nationally-recognised qualifications along the way, with help and support from some of the industry’s most talented people.