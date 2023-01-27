Rob Harrison, FSB West Midlands Policy Representative

The West Midlands Small Business Index (WMSBI) shows that the headline confidence figure in quarter four of 2022 fell to -53 points, with more small firms reporting a drop in revenues over the previous three months (44%) than reported a rise (32%).

Their outlook for the next three months reflected this, with almost half (49%) expecting to see a fall in revenues against little more than a quarter (27%) expecting an increase.

The proportion of small businesses which saw employee numbers fall (12%) outweighed the share which gained staff (9%) over the previous three months.

Similarly, the intentions for the next three months are for a smaller proportion (8%) to increase their staff numbers against one in ten (10%) expecting to see a fall.

There is more positive news with regards to regional SMEs’ growth and investment aspirations.

A higher proportion (39%) intend to grow sales and turnover moderately or rapidly, compared to the smaller proportion (16%) who expect to downsize, sell or close their business.

Marginally more (21%) expect to increase capital investment in their business than expect to decrease it (20%) during the coming quarter.

Rob Harrison, FSB West Midlands Policy Representative and Partner in regional SME Glued Research, Design and Marketing said: “With so many challenges facing so many of our small businesses in the West Midlands, it’s hardly surprising that confidence, quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, has plummeted.

“Even so, it is heartening to see that more than twice as many expect to grow than expect to downsize.