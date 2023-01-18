Record December sales for pawnbrokers

It said it followed a quieter than anticipated November.
Watch sales were particularly strong last month.
H&T said the trading performance remained strong through the fourth quarter of its year.
Demand for pawnbroking loans was buoyant with pledge book growing to around £99 million at the end of December from £66.9m a year earlier.
Demand for pledge lending in early January has remained strong.
Full year retail sales rose over 30 per cent to around £48m compared to £36.2m in 2021.
The group has continued its programme of capital investment in IT systems and in the store estate.
At the end of December, the group had 267 stores – 10 up on the year – with a further nine locations in the pipeline and expected to be opened in the first half of 2023.
The Board remains confident that full year results will be in line with current market forecasts.