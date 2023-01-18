Record December sales for pawnbrokers

H&T has shops across the Black Country

It said it followed a quieter than anticipated November.

Watch sales were particularly strong last month.

H&T said the trading performance remained strong through the fourth quarter of its year.

Demand for pawnbroking loans was buoyant with pledge book growing to around £99 million at the end of December from £66.9m a year earlier.

Demand for pledge lending in early January has remained strong.

Full year retail sales rose over 30 per cent to around £48m compared to £36.2m in 2021.

The group has continued its programme of capital investment in IT systems and in the store estate.

At the end of December, the group had 267 stores – 10 up on the year – with a further nine locations in the pipeline and expected to be opened in the first half of 2023.