Disney-themed café opens in Primark's Merry Hill store

Merry Hill Shopping Centre's new cafe in Primark. Picture by Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd

There’s lots to choose from at the new café, from Mickey-shaped waffles with a wide choice of toppings to sandwiches and drinks.

The Disney-themed fun doesn’t stop at just the food, the inside of the café is decorated with silhouettes of popular Disney characters, including Minnie Mouse and Pluto. There's also plenty of Mickey Mouse memorabilia on offer too, with cuddly toys, clothing, gifts and much more available for fans to pick up.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “It’s great to see a flagship store like Primark continuing to invest in new and exciting offerings for Merry Hill’s visitors.

"The Primark Café with Disney and the new dedicated kids department, follows on from its expansion to include a Primark Home Department in September 2021.”

Similar to the café in the world's biggest Primark store in Birmingham, the Merry Hill café gives shoppers the chance to experience a bit of Disney magic at the shopping centre once again, following the closure of the Disney stores nationwide, apart from the Oxford Street store in London.

Lee Johnson, store manager at Primark Merry Hill, said: “The new Disney-themed café is sure to be a big hit with visitors, giving them another great reason to visit Primark Merry Hill. The Primark Café with Disney is the perfect space for our customers to catch up with friends and family at Merry Hill, whilst finding all of their favourite Disney products within the new kids store.”