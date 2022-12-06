Two Wolverhampton city centre retail sites among those being auctioned on December 14

The site in Queen Street

The online sale on Wednesday, December 14 features shops and mixed-use developments from across the country.

10-11 Queen Street is let to the British Heart Foundation until October 2027 at an annual rental of £26,000.

The four storey, terraced building has the main retail space on the ground floor and three floors of storage and ancillary accommodation above. It has a guide price of more than £250,000.

26-26a King Street is two adjoining units with upper floors. 26 King Street is occupied by Eterno Clinics, and 26a has giftware and jewellery shop Pennyfarthing as a tenant, at a combined annual rental of £22,750. Considered suitable for potential development, subject to planning permission, it has a guide price of more than £150,000.

Ian Tudor, joint managing director auctions at Bond Wolfe, said: “Our record of success with the auction of commercial investment properties has played a major role in the growing popularity of our livestreamed auctions, which regularly see thousands of potential bidders logging on to watch proceedings and take part.

“As a result we are being asked to handle the sale of a wide array of commercial properties from across the UK.