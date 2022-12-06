Notification Settings

Two Wolverhampton city centre retail sites among those being auctioned on December 14

By John CorserWolverhamptonBusinessPublished: Comments

Two Wolverhampton city centre retail sites are among commercial investment properties going under the hammer at December’s Bond Wolfe auction.

The site in Queen Street

The online sale on Wednesday, December 14 features shops and mixed-use developments from across the country.

10-11 Queen Street is let to the British Heart Foundation until October 2027 at an annual rental of £26,000.

The four storey, terraced building has the main retail space on the ground floor and three floors of storage and ancillary accommodation above. It has a guide price of more than £250,000.

26-26a King Street is two adjoining units with upper floors. 26 King Street is occupied by Eterno Clinics, and 26a has giftware and jewellery shop Pennyfarthing as a tenant, at a combined annual rental of £22,750. Considered suitable for potential development, subject to planning permission, it has a guide price of more than £150,000.

Ian Tudor, joint managing director auctions at Bond Wolfe, said: “Our record of success with the auction of commercial investment properties has played a major role in the growing popularity of our livestreamed auctions, which regularly see thousands of potential bidders logging on to watch proceedings and take part.

“As a result we are being asked to handle the sale of a wide array of commercial properties from across the UK.

"These are highly attractive opportunities offering excellent returns and we anticipate some highly competitive bidding on the day of the auction.”

John Corser

John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

