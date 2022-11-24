Aldi and Lidl recall cheese and ice cream products after health concerns

Gianni's Milk Chocolate ice cream. Picture: Aldi

Lidl's Simply Grated Cheddar has been recalled after 'potential presence of pieces of plastic' making it unsafe to eat. The affected batch is those weighing 500g with the best before date of 23/12/22.

Simply Grated Cheese. Picture: Lidl

A spokesperson for Lidl said: "If you have bought the above mentioned product we advise you not to eat it. Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

"Other Simply products and best before dates are not affected by this recall.

"Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Aldi is recalling their chocolate ice cream lollies after the product was found to include some of the almond ice creams from the same company, without the packaging stating so.

The affected batch is Gianni's Milk Chocolate 4 pack, best before September 2024, product code 815702.

Gianni's Milk Chocolate ice cream. Picture: Aldi

A spokesperson said: "As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling an isolated batch of Gianni’s Milk Chocolate Lollies as the packs may contain Gianni’s Almond Lollies.

Only a small number of our Midlands stores are affected.