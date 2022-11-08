KyleRaffo, Georgie Moseley and Alicia Hulland

Hundreds of charities applied to the company’s Brum:SOS project and five finalists were invited to the Embello HQ to pitch for the prize.

The Embello team were overwhelmed by the inspiring story behind the charity started by one selfless, brave, young boy.

Harry Moseley started raising money and awareness for brain cancer when he was just nine years old, after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

He made beaded bracelets to sell and spoke at businesses, events and schools. He raised a staggering £750,000 for brain tumour research before sadly losing his own battle with the disease in 2011, aged just 11.

His mother Georgie continued what Harry had started, registering Help Harry Help Others as a charity in 2012.

In an amazing legacy for Harry, the charity has provided much-needed help to more than 1000 families and achieved more than £1million of giving.

This includes donations to families suffering financial hardship due to cancer, money to fund research, and the opening of a drop-in centre offering a variety of free services and support for people of all ages and families affected by cancer.

The £10,000 pot from Embello will enable the charity to create Help Harry Help Others branded merchandise and provide thank you gifts to service providers and supporters. It will also allow the team to produce merchandise for the 2023 Birmingham Walkathon.which is taking place on Sunday, April 2.

Help Harry Help Others received the good news just as the charity was celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Georgie Moseley said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been selected as Embello’s Brum:SOS winner.

"Being awarded with £10,000 worth of funding is absolutely incredible, especially as we received the news as we were marking our 10th year as a registered charity. It allows us to ensure the charity remains visible.

“It means we can continue shouting about the support we offer, sharing Harry’s story and ultimately being able to provide a lifeline to the thousands of families who so desperately need us.

"We can’t thank the team at Embello enough. We are looking forward to working with them and sharing our new marketing material and merchandise with great pride.”

Kyle Raffo, Director at Embello, said: “I’m always in awe of the great work that is carried out by the voluntary sector and try to support that wherever possible.

"While we regularly run charitable events and initiatives, Brum:SOS is our biggest charity campaign so far.

“We’ve had a great 12 months, including recently moving to brand new larger premises, and we wanted to share that success by giving back to the local community.

“We were totally overwhelmed by the amount and quality of applications and wanted to help everyone, but we were all truly inspired by Harry and his generosity and determination in wanting to help others who were struggling, despite being ill himself.

"And also by Georgie, who has carried on Harry’s legacy with this incredible work to help so many people.

“Our massive congratulations go to the Help Harry Help Others team and we look forward to working with them.”

The recent 10th anniversary celebrations saw key buildings in Birmingham lit up as part of a ‘light in the dark’ appeal, including Birmingham Library, the Bull Ring Bull, Selfridges, Birmingham City FC and Aston Villa FC.

Their next big campaign is to bring back the popular Birmingham Walkathon on April 2, 2023, to raise money for Help Harry Help Others and other good causes in the city. It’s being supported by TV personalities Ben Shepherd, who is one of the charity’s ambassadors, and Alison Hammond.