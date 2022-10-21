Jaguar Land Rover car sales improve

The new Range Rover

In the three months to the end of September retail sales were 88,121 vehicles, an increase of 9,296 compared with the previous quarter.

Jaguars accounted for 17,340 and Land Rovers 70,781.

Sales were up 38 per cent in China and 27 per cent in North America, but down seven per cent in the UK and 10 per cent in Europe.

Wholesale volumes were 75,307 units in the period.

The production ramp up of New Range Rover and New Range Rover Sport improved with 13,537 cars wholesaled in the quarter, up from 5,790 in the first quarter. This is expected to continue to improve in the second half of the financial year.

JLR, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 to the north of Wolverhampton, continues to see strong demand for its products, with global retail orders again setting new records in the quarter.

At the end of September the total order book had grown to 205,000, up around 5,000 from the end of June.

Demand for the New Range Rover, New Range Rover Sport and Defender remain strong, accounting for over 145,000 of the 205,000 orders.