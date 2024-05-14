Marston's pubs get solar power

Cardiff-based Nuvolt is supporting Marston’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and assist with its journey to net zero.

At the St John's House headquarters of Marston’s, Nuvolt has installed solar panels, which are forecast to generate 88.73 megaWatt hours of clean energy each year, slashing carbon emissions by 17.16 tonnes.

Marston's energy manager Chris White said: "With the support of Nuvolt’s expert team, we are moving forward with solar installations increasing the amount on-site renewable energy generation. This partnership is a testament to the synergy between our two organisations, sharing a mutual vision for a greener future."

Matthew Phillips, co-founder and director at Nuvolt, said: "At Nuvolt, we are committed to being part of Marston’s journey to net zero, as they strive to reduce energy consumption across their estate. This ambitious initiative extends beyond the headquarters to include solar panel installations across select pubs and inns, significantly cutting down their operational energy usage and carbon footprint."

In addition to design, installation, and maintenance services, Nuvolt also support the financing of solutions through power purchase agreements.

Nuvolt has initiated the rollout by partnering with HT Power to provide PPA provisions for both the headquarters and phase one.

Its support has been instrumental, ensuring that each location is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability.

For the subsequent phases across 1,200 sites, Nuvolt is collaborating with a variety of strategic funding partners to maintain robust support and seamlessly carry on with the rollout initially backed by HT Power.