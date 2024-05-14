Record UK annual sales for Angling Direct

They were up nine per cent to £77.4 million in the 12 months to the end of January.

Overall revenue for the fishing tackle specialist was ahead by 10.2 per cent to £81.7m.

The group's pre-tax profits soared by 126.8 per cent to £1.5m.

UK online sales improved by 11.1 per cent to £32.9m with European online sales rising 36.3 per cent to £4.3m

Retail store sales were up 7.6 per cent on 2022-2023 at £41.3m as the store rollout strategy continued with two new stores opened in 2023-2024 tasking the total network to 47 UK sites at year end including Cannock, Halesowen and Willenhall.

In the first quarter of 2024-2025 sales have increased by four per cent with growth in both the UK and Europe

Chief executive Steve Crowe said: “The last 12 months have seen Angling Direct further expand its market share and grow sales, despite the continued industry headwinds. Supported by our omni-channel business model, we are pleased to have achieved record UK revenues of £77.4m and delivered growth across our markets. This stellar performance reflects the dedication and exceptional customer service provided by Angling Direct colleagues.

"Throughout the period, we have made good progress against our strategic objectives. Through a prudent and considered investment strategy, we have continued our store rollout plans in the UK and, for the first time, into mainland Europe. The opening of our store in Utrecht marks a significant milestone for Angling Direct, and we are pleased that our European customers can now participate in the full omni-channel proposition."

Mr Crowe added that the board remained optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of the group.

"Despite the challenges we have seen in consumer confidence, inflation, and sub-optimal weather, the angling market remains resilient," he stressed.