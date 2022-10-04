Shoe Zone to open in Kidderminster

The new shop at 18 Vicar Street will offer a wide range of affordable shoe styles and brands
It will be open 9am to 5.30 pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4pm on Sundays.
The new concept store will combine a selection of Shoe Zone own brands with a range of name brands popular with online shoppers.
Anthony Smith, Shoe Zone chief executive, said: “We’re looking forward to opening this new Shoe Zone store in Kidderminster, widening the selection of styles for our customers and making both branded and our own brand styles more easily accessible to them.”