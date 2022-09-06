One of the world’s fastest growing consumer goods brands re-locates to Walsall Industrial estate

The interior of Hell Beverages UK Limited's newly refurbished unit at Masonry Trading Estate in Walsall

Hell Beverages UK, part of Hungarian energy drinks producer, HELL Energy, has signed a long-term lease with landlord, Goold Estates, on a 16,975 sq ft unit at Masonry Trading Estate on Bloxwich Road, Walsall.

The company has relocated from smaller premises at Red Mill Trading Estate in Wednesbury, also owned by Goold Estates, due to significant recent growth.

Launched four years ago, Hell Beverages UK has expanded into five regional offices in Yorkshire, North East, North West, South Wales and its new premises in Walsall, creating many new jobs.

It delivers three million energy drinks per month and its products are stocked by leading retailers, including Amazon, Tesco and WH Smith.

Michael Edwards, UK manager of Hell Beverages UK, said that its new warehouse at Masonry Trading Estate will store up to 2.5 million cans and support the next stage in the company’s development.

He said: “We’re really pleased to have moved into our new base at Masonry Trading Estate. Dominic Goold and Anthony Williams at Goold Estates could see how rapidly we were growing and have been genuinely supportive in delivering our new warehouse and office space to the standard we wanted.

“HELL is the third largest energy drinks company in the world and exports to more than 50 countries globally but we are still a relatively new player in the UK market. I’ve been with the business since inception and we’ve enjoyed sustained month-on-month growth since selling our first products. We have some huge retailers behind us and are recruiting for a variety of roles as we continue to build on our success.”

Goold Estates has invested in the significant refurbishment of Masonry Trading Estate since acquiring the property in 2020. The 76,000 sq ft estate benefits from new lighting, signage and security fencing, as well as upgraded CCTV, additional on-site parking and a new sliding electric gate.

Units have also been refurbished to a high standard, including new roofing, cladding, LED lighting, pedestrian doors, insulated roller shutter doors and redecoration.

Anthony Williams, property director at Goold Estates, said: “We’re very pleased to have facilitated HELL’s move to Masonry Trading Estate. We let the company its first unit in Wednesbury and have enjoyed a positive, long-term relationship which has benefited both parties.