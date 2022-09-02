Briggs Equipment acquires Galway Plant and Tool Hire

Briggs Equipment has bought GPT

Operating from eight sites throughout the Republic of Ireland, GPT employs more than 90 people and has been serving customers since 1969. This acquisition will see Briggs Equipment established as the largest plant hire company in Ireland and will help bolster its equipment fleet and increase coverage across the country.

A key part of GPT’s business is its commercial vehicle hire division. This is a new market for Briggs and provides an exciting opportunity to further enhance our service and deliver greater choice to our customers in Ireland.

Peter Jones, Briggs Equipment’s group managing director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Galway Plant and Tool Hire into the Briggs Equipment Group. Their extensive fleet of 2,800 plant assets,1,900 commercial vehicles and dedicated expert people will allow us to significantly increase and improve the quality and diversity of our service offering throughout Ireland.

“In recent years we have continued to deliver on our strategic acquisition strategy, which has enabled us to increase our presence within key markets to the point where we are now the largest plant and tool hire company in the island of Ireland.

“As with every acquisition, we are focused on working with businesses that share the same values, ambition and culture as ourselves. Throughout this intensive acquisition process we have been extremely impressed with the leadership team at GPT and the expertise of their people at every location. Their nationwide presence and impressive customer portfolio demonstrate the robustness of the business and the solid foundations that we can build on with the appropriate support and investment.

“We look forward to working closely with everyone at Galway Plant and Tool Hire and ensuring that they continue to prosper and can fulfil their huge potential.”

Jim Hughes, Galway Plant and Tool Hire’s founder and director, commented: “I am extremely proud of the success that GPT has had in the marketplace over the past 53 years. Following extensive discussions with Briggs Equipment, I am happy that they are an excellent fit to continue to grow and develop this business into the future.