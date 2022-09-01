Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: College urges industry employers to take on apprentices

By John Corser

Employers in the construction industry are being asked by Ladder for The Black Country partner City of Wolverhampton College to help train the workforce of the future.

Construction businesses are being asked to take on Ladder apprentices

The college has a bank of employment-ready candidates looking for trade apprenticeships but needs companies to take them on to enable them to develop on-the-job skills while also studying for their industry qualifications.

Apprenticeships enable companies to expand their workforce in a cost-effective way and benefit from new staff who are motivated to learn and have the latest industry skills and knowledge, gained through their studies with the college.

The national minimum wage for an apprentice is £4.81 an hour for the first 12 months of their programme and employers taking on an apprentice aged 16-18 will benefit from a £1,000 incentive payment.

Training for the latest cohort of apprentices is due to start in the week starting September 26 and employers will receive help and support from the college to take on their apprentice and set up their training programme.

The college offers trade apprenticeships in bricklaying, carpentry and joinery, digital engineering construction, electrical installation, gas, plant operations and plumbing and, as part of their training, apprentices will gain their CSCS card, the industry-required certification to enable them to work on construction sites.

To contact the apprenticeship team about taking on an apprentice email employerenquiries@wolvcoll.ac.uk or call 01902 836000 and select option 5 to speak to an adviser.

To find out more about apprenticeships and the support provided by the college go to wolvcoll.ac.uk/employers

The Ladder for the Black Country is the apprenticeships programme supported by the Express & Star. Visit ladderfortheblackcountry.co.uk

John Corser

By John Corser

