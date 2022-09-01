Notification Settings

Half year sales and profits up for Eurocell

By John Corser

Eurocell, which makes, distributes and sells PVC windows and doors, enjoyed growth in both sales and profits in the six months to the end of June.

Eurocell hs branches in the Black Country and Shropshire
Revenue was up 13 per cent to £190.5 million and pre-tax profit grew 7 per cent to £15.2m

Chief executive Mark Kelly said demand had moderated from the unprecedented levels experienced in 2021.

Sales volumes kept pace with an exceptionally strong comparative period and Eurocell made substantial progress in sales and profits compared to the equivalent period of 2019.

Eurocell has a current estate of 219 branches, including Aldridge, Brierley Hill, Cannock, Smethwick, Shrewsbury, Telford and Wolverhampton, and a further six new sites have been commissioned, to be opened by early next year

