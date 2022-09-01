Half year sales and profits up for Eurocell

Eurocell hs branches in the Black Country and Shropshire

Revenue was up 13 per cent to £190.5 million and pre-tax profit grew 7 per cent to £15.2m

Chief executive Mark Kelly said demand had moderated from the unprecedented levels experienced in 2021.

Sales volumes kept pace with an exceptionally strong comparative period and Eurocell made substantial progress in sales and profits compared to the equivalent period of 2019.