MP is updated on progress

Stuart Smith and Director Mark Chapman with Mr Bailey.

Mr Bailey was told about Lord’s work on sustainability which has reduced clients’ environmental impact as well as the team’s efforts delivering significant retrofitting heating and hot water projects when he visited the premises in Dudley Road East.

Managing director Stuart Smith updated Mr Bailey, who first visited last October, on Lord’s projects in secondary schools around modernising heating and hot water systems as well as their success in securing new contract work.

Having originally opened in 1982, Lord continue to grow revenues and profits, having implemented energy efficient solutions across the West Midlands including installation contracts for the likes of Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

In April, the company made the West Midlands Net Zero Business Pledge to reduce their own environmental impact during a visit by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to mark their 40th anniversary. On the back of Mr Street’s visit, Mr Smith was invited by the Mayor to join a high level discussion on the energy crisis in April.

After winning three awards last November, Lord are in the running for the Black Country Chamber of Commerce awards for excellence in manufacturing and engineering and family business of the year, with Managing Director Stuart Smith up for business person of the year. Winners will be announced next month.

Mr Smith said: “As we continue to build the Lord success story after 40 years of service to the region from our base in Oldbury it was fantastic to have another chance to discuss our work with our local MP to bring him up to date on our progress.

“With energy very much in the news, we were able to brief Mr Bailey on the impact we are seeing in the local commercial market as well as the sustainable options which can allow customers to run their operations more efficiently. We are also leading by example on sustainability, taking the Net Zero Business Pledge to make our own impact.

“We appreciate our strong link with Mr Bailey and his team so it was great to brief him on the part we play as an established employer in Oldbury and as a trusted service provider for businesses across the West Midlands.”

Mr Bailey said: “It was great to hear how Lord Combustion are going from strength to strength. Now more than ever, the vital work Lord Combustion undertake in ensuring that our key public services and iconic institutions can be energy sustainable is absolutely vital for the continued economic success of the Black Country and wider West Midlands. I am so proud, as the local Member of Parliament to have a fantastic, innovative business such as Lord Combustion based in the heart of the communities I represent.”