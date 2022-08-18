Ladder for the Black County:What next after results?

EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY AUGUST 8 Undated file photo of students sitting an exam. Education Minister Will Quince said the country must return to a position where qualifications "maintain their value" as he spoke about how exam results are expected to fall this year. The Government says very few schools and colleges will get higher results than in 2021 when grades were awarded by teacher assessment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Issue date: Monday August 8, 2022. PA Photo. GCSE, AS and A level exam results are set to drop this year, and then again in 2023, as part of a transition back to pre-pandemic arrangements. See PA story EDUCATION Exams. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Ladder co-ordinator Justine Johnson said: "You might be surprised at the career opportunities available through apprenticeships. They are not just for when you haven’t achieved the grades you wanted.They can be a viable way to earn and learn whilst being paid and getting hands on experience.

She said traineeships were another option.

"If you’ve just finished school and you don’t have any work experience, traineeships are a great way to prepare yourself for your future career.

"They usually last from six weeks to six months, and are offered exclusively to 16 to 23-year-olds. Not only do they provide essential work preparation training, they’re also the perfect opportunity to gain the practical skills and experience needed to move onto an apprenticeship or job."

Apprenticeships are available to anyone over the age of 16 and offer the perfect opportunity to access work-based training.

The apprentice receives practical training in a work-based setting, an apprenticeship will give you the chance to learn industry specific skills and qualifications alongside earning a wage.

And, although they’re commonly associated with skilled labour positions, apprenticeships are actually offered in almost every sector and industry – from beauty and construction to accountancy, graphic design and plumbing.