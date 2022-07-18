Record half year for property firm

James Mattin

In the first six months of 2022, the agency division of Birmingham-based Bond Wolfe recorded sales of £28.4 million, finishing the first half with a further £6.1 million in legals.

Highlights include the sale of Waterloo Court in Wolverhampton for £2.8 million and Cridden Industrial Estate in Stourbridge for £1.1 million.

James Mattin, managing director agency at Bond Wolfe, said: “Considering the political, economic and pandemic backdrop to the first half of 2022, and this is by any measure an outstanding result.

“Our multi-disciplinary team across all divisions of Bond Wolfe has helped us achieve a record sales figure in the first half of 2022, and with sales across the UK to include the South East, North West, North East and Wales and with buyers across the globe, our national reach continues to grow.”

On Thursday, July 21, Bond Wolfe’s July auction will be the first “in-room” live auction the company has held for two and a half years, and it will also be streamed online – a feature that has proven ultra-successful during successive lockdowns. Over £67 million has been raised so far this year by the auction division, with a healthy 207 lots due to go under the hammer at the latest sale.