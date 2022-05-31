New recipe book celebrates community's favourite dishes

Claire Brabbins-Pretty and Simon Shakespear Lockside sales executives with the recipe book

‘A Taste of Lockside’ has been crafted through recipe submissions from schools, organisations near to, or associated with the development, as well as the Lovell Homes team, to showcase the area’s diversity and to share food that reminds local people of home.

Creations include spicy bean burgers, brownies and a classic Sunday roast – perfect plates for bringing loved ones together.

Lockside is a new community developed by Lovell Homes in the heart of Walsall that offers 252 homes, incudling two-, three- and four-bedroom properties.

Trish Foster, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: "The dinner table is somewhere that households discuss their plans and aspirations, celebrate good times and get through countless milestones in life.

"Much like the communities Lovell Homes strives to build, food brings people together, allowing conversations to flow and friendships to form.

"So, what better way to mark many new chapters beginning at Lockside than with a warm welcome and a slice of what makes Walsall special?"

All homes have been designed to cater for local demand including first-time buyers, second steppers and growing families, with prices ranging from £197,500 to £272,950.

The £44 million scheme is located just one mile from Walsall town centre.

Trish added: "Lockside is the result of taking a proactive partnership approach to addressing the rapidly growing demand for houses in Walsall and utilise brownfield sites.

"Given its connectivity to Birmingham, Lockside is a key example how derelict land has provided an ideal opportunity for regeneration and affordable housing.

Claire Brabbins-Pretty, sales executive at Lovell Homes, added: "Lockside is a wonderful neighbourhood and demonstrates how, through partnership working, derelict sites can be successfully transformed into desirable places of well designed, low carbon homes at a range of affordability levels.

"Moving to a new home is a great opportunity to get to know your neighbours and the wider area.

"We hope the recipes in this book go some way to learning about Walsall’s brilliant community, while providing some delicious meals that will help everyone feel right at home, wherever they are."