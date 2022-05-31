A&T Enclosures celebrates 30 years in business

Chairman Tim King

Chairman Tim King started the business and has seen it grow to employ nearly 70.

A&T Enclosures specialise in the manufacturing and supply of high quality, bespoke, electrical enclosures globally for the low voltage switchgear, motor control, electric vehicles, renewables and power generation markets.

The company started with just eight members of staff in 1992 as Mr King set out to create a market leading electrical enclosures business that specialised in high quality, bespoke builds.

In 202 it supplies bespoke electrical enclosures to some of the world’s leading brands.

A crucial turning point for the business was securing a large investment in 2015, which allowed the company to move to its current location, a 50,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Pedmore Road.

This has enabled a higher volume of work and more complex projects to be undertaken.

A&T has invested heavily over the years both in cutting-edge technologies and in its people

The company has recently seeing an increase in the number of ‘green’ projects it is undertaking which include a wind farm project for a large energy management company and electric vehicle charging point projects for both vehicle manufacturers and a well-known supermarket chain. The company expects to undertake similar projects more often in the future as the UK moves towards its net zero target.

A&T Enclosures also continues to work with local schools and colleges to champion young adults who are interested in pursuing a STEM career. They have a fantastic relationship with a number of educational establishments and currently have 6 apprentices working across a number of different areas of the business.

As part of the 30-year celebrations A&T had the pleasure of hosting both the Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street and the Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway.

During their visits they each had the opportunity to speak to the senior management team about the future of A&T and heard about projects that the company is currently involved in.

They also discussed the companies thriving apprenticeship scheme and how A&T are boosting employment in the local area. Meeting some of the companies long standing employees they heard how much their roles have changed over the years and how technology has contributed towards this change. They also spoke with apprentices who work at A&T and discussed how their apprenticeship is contributing towards their success in the workplace.

Over the next 12 months A&T Enclosures plan to continue with their celebrations and will remain focused on delivering a high level of growth and innovation.

Mr King said “This is an exciting time for A&T Enclosures and we would like to thank all members of the A&T family past and present, we are extremely grateful for all of the hard work and support that each and every one of them have shown over the years! The success of A&T would not have been possible without the daily contributions they each make to our business.

"To our clients and friends, we would like to thank you all for your continued loyalty and support. We appreciate your business and the opportunities you entrust to us. We will strive to push our company forward and continue to deliver the best bespoke electrical enclosures in the industry.