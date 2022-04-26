Business awards sponsors thanked for support

Business leader Roy Richardson received a lifetime achievement award from editor Martin Wright at the sponsors' lunch

The newspaper's 2022 awards – taking place for the first time since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic – will see winners in nine categories including business of the year.

Express & Star Editor Martin Wright told a lunch reception for the award sponsors, held in the boardroom at the head office in Queen Street, Wolverhampton, that there had been an enormous response with almost double the number of entries that were received in 2019.

"The quality of the entries was outstanding and that reinforces the strength of our business community. Shortlisting the finalists was extremely difficult and judging the winners will be even more challenging."

He told the sponsors: "It has been an incredibly challenging couple of years for everyone.

"Our business awards are all about celebrating the successes of our wonderful business community and this year it is more important than ever to recognise the contribution that has been made by businesses across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

"We hope the return of the awards heralds a brighter period for everyone."

Mr Wright said that without the sponsors the awards would not happen.

"It is great to have your support during what is still a very challenging period," he added.

Category sponsors for the returning awards are Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology, Carvers, Collins Aerospace, Crowe, Higgs, Homeserve Furniture Repairs, MNA Digital and Richardson.

The winners will be announced at the awards dinner taking place at Wolverhampton Racecourse on June 9.

Tickets for the black tie dinner, which will see around 400 guests attending, are available now through the website businessawards.expressandstar.co.uk

Henry Carver, of Wolverhampton's Carvers Building Supplies which sponsors young business of the year, said: "The business awards are fantastic. They encourage young entrepreneurs – and Wolverhampton badly needs more young entrepreneurs."

Gary Wilkes, finance director of sponsors Homeserve Furniture Repairs in Brierley Hill, said the business was delighted to be sponsoring the new growth and innovation award.

"As a growing business ourselves this is important to us. We hope to get some ideas ourselves from visiting the finalists," he added.

New sponsors for 2022 are the Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology in Dudley.

Neil Thomas, chief executive and principal of Dudley College, of which the institute is part, said the new award for apprentice of the year was an important one.