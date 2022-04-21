Ladder for the Black Country: TAW's pride in apprenticeships

Dylan Langford

MSC is committed to the apprenticeship scheme, striving to achieve a goal of five per cent of its workforce being apprentices within the next five years.

Lorna Quigley, HR manager said: “Each apprentice follows a one to three-year programme to complete a recognised apprenticeship standard.”

Highlighting that this plan ensures their workforce develop the skills they need to succeed, whilst meeting the needs of MSC’s ever changing and developing business.

TAW and MSC worked together to recruit Dylan Langford onto a Customer Service Level 2 apprenticeship, in January 2021. Dylan was attracted to an apprenticeship because he could earn and gain a qualification at the same time.

“I have gained in confidence and developed my customer service skills within a professional environment," he said.

MSC has praised Dylan for his adaptability to switch between roles and have plans for him to progress onto his AAT, in the near future.

