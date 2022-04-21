Davenports is House of Commons' guest

Paran Sandhu, head brewer Davenports; Baron Wayne Davenport; John Spellar; Mike Wood, Dudley South Mp and chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group and Cen Hayward, sales director Davenports. Pictured in the Strangers’ Bar at the House of Commons

Warley MP John Spellar arranged for the 3.9 per cent strength light golden cask ale to be put on the bar.

It has sold two-and-a-half barrels since going on tap.

A reception was held in the Strangers’ Bar where MPs and invited guests, including representatives from the Campaign for Real Ale and the Society of Independent Brewers as well as Davenports staff, tried Gold Ale.

Paran Sandhu, head brewer for Davenports at the New Street brewery also made the journey to London.

Mr Spellar said; “It has been a pleasure to bring this fine beer from my constituency to Westminster and introduce my colleagues in Westminster to a taste of Davenports Brewery. The company was established in 1829, and over the years has helped shape the culture not just of the brewing industry, but also of Birmingham itself.

“Davenports Brewery is a real asset to our constituency, brewing wonderful craft beers, providing jobs for local people – not just within the brewing company, but in their network of pubs that are at the heart of our communities.”

Davenports managing director Baron Wayne Davenport said: “We were delighted that Gold Ale was selected for the Strangers’ Bar and grateful to John Spellar, and the team at the bar for making it happen. We’re very proud of our beers and this was a great opportunity to spread the word about them beyond our usual area of trading.

“We’d love to think that a pint of Gold Ale may have inspired some of our politicians to dream up ground-breaking new policies, but we are nonetheless delighted that so many MPs enjoyed drinking it.”