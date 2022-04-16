Stourbridge apprentice reaches final of national competition

Clayton Browne has reached the finals of the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition

21-year-old Clayton Browne from Stourbridge will go head-to-head with nine other apprentices across a two-day virtual final on April 27 and 28.

Clayton will aim to impress a panel of industry experts and the apprentice believes he could go all the way to the top spot.

The 21-year-old said: “When I entered the competition, I really hoped I’d get to the final, but I can’t believe I have done it!

“If I were to win the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition, I’d love to donate some tools to an ambitious person like myself, to help them make a start in their career as a tradesperson.

“I’ve been studying electrotechnical installations for a year and a half at Birmingham Electrical Training.

“To get the recognition and be crowned the champion of Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022 would be unreal on both a personal and a professional level.

“It would be an honour and would allow me to further champion apprenticeships within the trade. The amazing prize would also help me to get a head start in the future.”

The competition aims to shine a light on apprentices across the UK and Ireland, in search of the winning champion who receives a £10,000 package of tools, technology, and training.

During the final, the apprentices will get the opportunity to share their expertise and ambitions with a panel of industry-leading judges.

The panel includes representatives from the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and Dan Lloyd, a previous Screwfix Top Tradesperson winner.

Jack Wallace, marketing director at Screwfix, will also be joining the panel to meet the finalists and celebrate their success.

He said: “Our applicants have shown a huge level of skill, ambition, and determination to succeed no matter what life throws at them. This year we have been overwhelmed by the standard of entries across the UK and Ireland - it's clear to see that the future of the industry is in safe hands”.

“These future champions of the trade are vital to the industry, and we need to celebrate their work and raise the profile of how rewarding a career in the trade can be.

“Our previous finalists and winners have set up their own companies, developed their skills through advanced training and become mentors for other apprentices.