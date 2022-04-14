Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: College leads by example

By John Corser

Doing a Level 3 extended diploma in information technology at Ladder for the Black Country partner, City of Wolverhampton College has led to 17-year-old Ben Smith gaining an apprenticeship in its own IT department - before he’s even finished his course.

Ben Smith
Ben said: “At secondary school IT was the lesson I looked forward to and, as computing is the way forward, I decided to develop the skills that people need.

“The course covers web design, project management, technical support, installing software, repairing hardware and keeping systems up to date, and when the college advertised for an IT apprentice I put myself forward straight away.

“It was the first interview I'd ever had and when I had the phone call to offer me the job I was really happy."

Ben added: “As part of the IT team I’m involved in installing network hardware across college sites – something I didn’t have any experience of before – as well as kitting out classrooms with the latest IT equipment, and I also provide day-to-day technical advice and support to students and staff who contact the college IT helpdesk with queries.

“An apprenticeship is a good transition from studying to working life and I’m really benefitting from hands-on learning and working alongside experienced colleagues who I can refer to if I’ve got any queries. And, what’s more, since starting the apprenticeship I’ve become much more confident and am happier talking to people and, after completing my training, I hope I can carry on working at the college.”

For details of apprenticeships offered by the college go to wolvcoll.ac.uk/demographic/apprenticeships

Ladder for the Black Country is the apprenticeships programme supported by the Express & Star. Visit ladderfortheblackcountry.co.uk

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

