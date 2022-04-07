Black Country Chamber chief is leaving for new post

Chamber chief executive Corin Crane is leaving in the summer

Corin Crane, 50, has headed the region’s largest business support organisation for the last six years.

He has overseen the organisation during a period when the demand for business support has never been greater, as businesses tackled Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Crane, who lives in Shrewsbury, will leave the Black Country Chamber at the start of summer to lead the team at Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber.

During his time at the chamber he was the driving force behind the creation of the Black Country Business Festival, which was held for the first time in 2018 and is due to run again this autumn.

Mr Crane said: “These last six years with the Black Country Chamber have been the highlight of my career. I’ve been privileged to visit incredible businesses, meet remarkable people and help champion the great things that take place every day in this dynamic local economy.

“We’ve had awards ceremonies, business festivals, economic conferences, the break with our largest trading market, lockdowns, general elections and more. To have been able to do this in the name of Black Country Chamber members has been a true honour. As importantly, the team at the Black Country Chamber have been incredibly hard working and constantly enthusiastic. I can’t thank them enough.”

Phil Pursey, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors said: “Corin brought energy and enthusiasm to the Black Country and set the chamber on a course which has seen us rapidly modernise as an organisation across many areas of our operation.

“Going on to become a well-known and respected business figure, Corin’s leadership has meant that the chamber remains primed to deliver the types of business support our members rely on as we emerge from one of the toughest trading periods many of us working in business today have ever experienced.

“Corin has ensured that the voice of Black Country business is heard and championed at the highest levels and, although he will still play a part as a passionate advocate for the West Midlands, his contribution closer to home will be missed.

“On behalf of the board of directors, the chamber team and our members we wish Corin all the best for the future.”