Müller farmers to get another milk price increase

Inside Müller's Telford plant

Farmers who meet the conditions for the Müller Advantage programme will receive a milk price of 40p per litre from May 1 – a 3.5p increase.

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

Rob Hutchison, chief operating officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “As the whole dairy supply chain faces into the challenge of unprecedented increases in costs, we will continue to do everything that we can to support farmers who supply us.

“We will continue, as ever, to closely monitor all of the factors which influence farm gate milk price in the coming months.”

Müller's Advantage scheme aims to help up to 600 direct farmers operate progressive enterprises whilst also addressing a range of important issues.

Support to help improve supply chain collaboration, herd health and reductions in environmental impact is also provided.