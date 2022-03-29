Jet2.com to start flights to Athens

Jet2.com is to start flying to Athens from Birmingham Airport

Airline Jet2.com is to operate a service twice a week to the Greek capital.

The airline and Jet2holidays are offring flights and city breaks to Athens for the first time this summer.

In total, Jet2holidays will operate to almost 175 resorts across 20 Greek destinations this summer, with 270 weekly services operating during peak periods

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “With international travel returning to normality, we are looking forward to our biggest and busiest ever summer in Greece, including the launch of flights and city breaks to Athens."