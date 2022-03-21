Landlord John Smith from The Chindit pub, Merridale Road, Wolverhampton, said prices have already gone up once and could increase again

Hospitality businesses including pubs, bars and restaurants face increased energy bills and are paying more for delivery due to petrol and diesel costs.

Prices in West Midland-based Marston’s restaurants and pubs have risen in recent days by between 20p and 45p on average in the last week.

Scott Povey, owner of Lye-based Fixed Wheel Brewery, in Long Lane, Blackheath, said: "Putting up prices is never a nice decision to make. We have had no choice and have put up prices by six per cent or 20p across our range.

"The customers have been understanding. If someone drinks 10 pints they will be spending £2 more.

"So far we haven't had any kick backs. Prices are going up everywhere."

Mr Povey, a former British record-breaking time trialist, picked up the bug for beer from his travelling in Belgium and he now brews unusual cycling themed ales.

In Wolverhampton landlord John Smith, of the Chindit Inn, Merridale Road, Chapel Ash, said: "We put our prices up on March 1.

"We put 10p on everything, but since then we have spoken to our area manager and we've have been told prices will be going up again in May when it may have to be 20p on a pint.

"That's 30p in a short space of time. I haven't told my regulars yet.

"I'm not happy about it. I don't know what the reaction will be."

In Willenhall landlady Rachel Stanton, of The Swan, in Coltham Road, Short Heath, claims her prices were currently the cheapest in the area.

"Our prices went up two weeks ago with 20p gone on a pint of Guinness and Coors. There's also 10p on lagers, ciders and shorts.

"We have to compensate somehow for the rising costs," she added.

The price of malting barley, the most important ingredient for lager, has more than doubled.