Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pub landlords unhappy over prices creeping price rises with more increases expected

By Deborah HardimanWolverhamptonBusinessPublished: Comments

Wetherspoons has put prices up by up to 20p a pint with other licensees and breweries warning of further rises in the coming months.

Landlord John Smith from The Chindit pub, Merridale Road, Wolverhampton, said prices have already gone up once and could increase again
Landlord John Smith from The Chindit pub, Merridale Road, Wolverhampton, said prices have already gone up once and could increase again

Hospitality businesses including pubs, bars and restaurants face increased energy bills and are paying more for delivery due to petrol and diesel costs.

Prices in West Midland-based Marston’s restaurants and pubs have risen in recent days by between 20p and 45p on average in the last week.

Scott Povey, owner of Lye-based Fixed Wheel Brewery, in Long Lane, Blackheath, said: "Putting up prices is never a nice decision to make. We have had no choice and have put up prices by six per cent or 20p across our range.

"The customers have been understanding. If someone drinks 10 pints they will be spending £2 more.

"So far we haven't had any kick backs. Prices are going up everywhere."

Mr Povey, a former British record-breaking time trialist, picked up the bug for beer from his travelling in Belgium and he now brews unusual cycling themed ales.

In Wolverhampton landlord John Smith, of the Chindit Inn, Merridale Road, Chapel Ash, said: "We put our prices up on March 1.

"We put 10p on everything, but since then we have spoken to our area manager and we've have been told prices will be going up again in May when it may have to be 20p on a pint.

"That's 30p in a short space of time. I haven't told my regulars yet.

"I'm not happy about it. I don't know what the reaction will be."

In Willenhall landlady Rachel Stanton, of The Swan, in Coltham Road, Short Heath, claims her prices were currently the cheapest in the area.

"Our prices went up two weeks ago with 20p gone on a pint of Guinness and Coors. There's also 10p on lagers, ciders and shorts.

"We have to compensate somehow for the rising costs," she added.

The price of malting barley, the most important ingredient for lager, has more than doubled.

Beer prices are up by as much as 45p in the region as the cost of living crisis escalates.

Business
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Halesowen
Dudley
Entertainment
Politics
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News