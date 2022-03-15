Firms urged to take share of £1m export funding boost

Marco Forgione

The IOE&IT launched the International Trade Accelerator Voucher scheme this week, which can help large and small Black Country companies to access their world class training, consultancy, and educational services. Each voucher issued is worth £1100 and can be redeemed against the wide range of services that the IOE&IT offers.

Marco Forgione, director general of the IOE&IT hailed the new voucher scheme as a ‘landmark moment’ for firms who look to trade internationally.

The International Trade Accelerator Voucher scheme is available to all UK-based businesses regardless of their membership of the IOE&IT. The purpose of the initiative is to accelerate understanding, efficiency, and risk reduction in international trade.

Mr Forgione said: “We have committed over £1 million to the International Trade Accelerator Voucher scheme to equip businesses with the expertise and skills they need to trade internationally.

“We believe in a vision of a global Britain that exports to the world and we back the Government’s ambitious plans to reach £1 trillion worth of exports by 2030. This incentive will help companies take advantage of all the trade deals the UK is negotiating around the world.

“However, we have seen a decline in the number of companies exporting in the past 12 months as highlighted by the latest edition of our UK Export Monitor, that’s why the launch of this scheme is so important right now.”

He continued: “The IOE&IT is a charitable organisation established over 85 years ago and our objective remains the same to this day, to support UK businesses in growing their trade in international markets.

“We believe the International Trade Accelerator Voucher scheme will be the catalyst to kickstart this growth. The IOE&IT has the knowledge and expertise to ensure Black Country firms are equipped with the skills to trade confidently and compliantly with the rest of the world.”

Applications for a voucher can be completed online at the IOE&IT website.