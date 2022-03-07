New Dreams bed store opens in Wednesbury

The new Dreams store

The shop at the Gallagher Shopping Park is one of Dreams’ biggest investments to date in bricks and mortar.

It is the fifth Feather & Black store to have opened in the last nine months, further underlining its growth as an omni-channel brand.

The new store is projected to be one of Dreams’ best performing.

The ground floor showcases the range of Dreams beds and mattresses on offer and the mezzanine features dressed beds and luxury fixtures,.

Ranges on show include best-selling Feather & Black lines such as the weathered oak bedroom furniture ranges, alongside Dreams’ high-end bed frames and premium brands such as Country Living and House Beautiful.

Customers are being offered 20 per cent off everything in store for the first week to Friday, March 11.

Jonathan Hirst, chief executive of Dreams, said: “Feather & Black has been extremely prosperous over the last year; a real mark of achievement amongst a challenging environment. This latest opening further underlines our commitment to boosting our bricks and mortar presence and represents one of our biggest investment to date. We can’t wait to welcome visitors instore.”

Suzannah Taggart, director of Feather & Black, said: “We’re thrilled to add the Wednesbury store to our growing physical portfolio. We have seen real success with the Feather & Black showrooms over the last year, with their distinct aesthetic really resonating with customers,

“This store was also a complete blank canvas, making it a real joy for us to our own Feather & Black stamp on it. What better time too to display our ranges alongside Dreams’ premium offering, bringing the high-end ranges together within one conceptual space. We can’t wait to welcome visitors from Wednesbury and further afield in store.”

Dreams, established in 1985, has its headquarters in High Wycombe and its bed factory at Oldbury.

It has 2,000 employees across the UK and sells 11,500 mattresses, bases and headboards per week to customers nationwide through its store network of more than 200 sites and online.