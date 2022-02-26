Living with Covid a challenge for businesses

Corin Crane

The chief executive of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, Corin Crane, also warns: "Uncertainty will put a brake on investment and the shadow of the pandemic could continue to loom over our economy for some time to come."

He said the businesses across the region would welcome the ambition of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement of the Living with Covid strategy, the Government’s plan for removing the remaining legal restrictions while protecting people most vulnerable to Covid-19 and maintaining resilience.

Mr Crane said it inched the region closer to pre-pandemic trading conditions.

"However, for many firms, this move will not be without its challenges and the Government must not pass public health decisions on to the business community, who are not public health experts.