HomeServe buys heating business

John Wilkinson Heating, which has 20 staff based in their offices in Newton-le-Willows, will retain the John Wilkinson name and continue to operate as it currently does.

The business was founded by John Wilkinson 30 years ago and he has spent that time building a successful and profitable business with a reputation for delivering high-quality customer service.

Richard Shepherd, Walsall-based HomeServe’s managing director of installations, said: “With the acquisition of John Wilkinson Heating Services, HomeServe is continuing to build its portfolio of local, well-run, and well-established domestic heating firms that have a great customer base.

“As with our earlier acquisitions of APG and Aqua Plumbing and Heating, John Wilkinson’s values and way of doing business; led by excellent Customer Service, reliability, and efficiency, absolutely complement HomeServe and we are keen to see that continue.

“I’m confident John Wilkinson will prove to be a great addition to our growing stable.”

Mr Wilkinson, founder and managing director of John Wilkinson Heating Services, added: “I’m looking forward to being part of HomeServe. We have built a strong and profitable local business in John Wilkinson with a fantastic team and brilliant, loyal customers.