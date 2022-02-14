Showing workforce love the answer says management expert

That is the advice from management expert Vincent Traynor.

He says that a healthy, happy and valued workforce is key to supercharging growth of a business.

Mr Traynor specialises in leadership and engagement and helped develop the Government’s new Help to Grow: Management programme which has courses available at Aston Business School and the University of Birmingham that are designed to give leaders of small and medium-sized businesses a competitive edge when it comes to planning for growth. One of the main themes of the course is equality, diversity and inclusion.

He said: “Good morale in the workplace means your staff will be united in pushing your business on to higher growth. Research has shown employees find recognition for a job well done as a top motivator. You don’t always have to make a grand gesture – showing that you care in small ways can really work wonders for staff wellbeing.”

Ann Francke, chief executive of the Chartered Management Institute, said: "Forget flowers or chocolates, the best thing you can do to show your business some love this February is to invest in your management and leadership skills so that your business can grow.

“In the process you'll be showing the love to those you work with who will, as a result of your improved management capabilities, be more engaged, more motivated and more productive. We are proud to support Help to Grow as essential business support for the future."