Only 30 per cent of people in the West Midlands understand how apprenticeships help in the job market

Ben Boutwood

The lack of awareness about apprenticeships and financial benefit of completing them is holding youngsters back.

The Association of Accounting Technicians survey also discovered 53 per cent of people think there should be more resources available to help people learn about them.

Government cuts to career advice services has left young people in need of guidance.

Business development manager at AAT, said: "Our research paints an interesting picture of the careers advice being given to young people.

"Although we might think that information is widely available about different options including apprenticeships, this data would suggest that many schools are still pushing students towards university, and perhaps even more so than in previous decades."

He added: "While university is of course the right path for some people, with tuition fees now so high and the changing provision of university education such as shifts towards blended learning, it is certainly not a decision to be taken lightly."

Former AAT apprentice Ben Boutwood, said: "I left school when I was 18 in 2014, and almost felt like I had no direction. My school were pushing for people to go to university; however, I knew it wasn’t my calling. I was keen to get into work early, get a skill under my belt, and train alongside working so I could earn some money, and learn on-the-job.

"Apprenticeships are a great way to start a career in finance, simply because the nature of the job is very hands-on."