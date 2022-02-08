Apprentices help Bridgnorth motoring company to grow

Max Fleming

The students are working with SNG Barratt UK, in Bridgnorth – the world’s largest independent supplier and manufacturer of parts and accessories for Jaguar cars.

Sasha Katie Ullah, the company’s HR manager, said: “These are the first apprentices we’ve hired in over two years and it’s thanks to the apprenticeship incentives that we’ve been able to take them on.

“It is investing in the future of the business and shows our commitment not only to our business, but to the apprentices’ futures too.”

The apprentices include Max Fleming, a former Oldbury Wells, who is on a level two customer service apprenticeship programme.

“I really felt an apprenticeship was the better route for me. I felt I’d get a better understanding of the working world and learn on the job,” he said.

“My favourite part of my course is dealing with the customers. On my first day, I was full of nerves but by the end of the day, it was like I’d been a part of the team for ages.

“For my first few weeks, I worked in different areas of the company so I could gain a whole 360-degree view and understanding of the business, and I’ve learnt a lot.”

SNG Barratt customer service manager James Springthorpe said: “It’s great to see Max excited for his future at the company. He has more than thrown himself into it and there is definitely progression here for him.”

Another apprentice at the company is Zoe Choules, formerly from London, who completed her level two AAT qualification at Telford College, and is now on a level three AAT accounting apprenticeship.

“I chose this apprenticeship for workplace experience," she said.

"It has given me a proper understanding of how a business runs. It has been very easy to transfer skills from my level two course to my apprenticeship – it’s a step up to more advanced knowledge.

“The one day a week in college gives me a solid support system and the transition to working full time has worked for me as I enjoy the fact there’s more structure to my day.”

Katie Coldrick is a former Bewdley High School student who is on a level three human resources apprenticeship.

“I’m very glad I chose this route and this company. Before starting, I did lots of research into the company so I was familiar with things during my induction.