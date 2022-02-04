Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

16 new Jobcentres set up across the West Midlands to help get people into work

By John CorserDudleyBusinessPublished:

Efforts to get unemployed people into work in the West Midlands are being stepped up with 16 temporary Jobcentres now operating in the region.

Nearly 200 temporary Jobcentres are being set up around the country
Nearly 200 temporary Jobcentres are being set up around the country

They are part of 194 that are being introduced across the country – 150 of which are now operational.

The new temporary Jobcentres include Cannock, Dudley, Halesowen, Kidderminster, Shrewsbury, Stafford, Telford, Walsall, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton.

A dozen youth hubs have also been opened in the West Midlands as part of the Government's Way to Work campaign to get 500,000 more people into a job by the end of June.

More than 150 youth hubs are up and running across Britain helping young jobseekers into training and work.

Jobseekers in the West Midlands get access at the temporary Jobcentres to tailored face-to-face support to help them get into work or progress within their jobs

Work coaches at Jobcentres are at the forefront of the Government’s drive and many of those in the West Midlands have recently joined the Department for Work and Pensions as part of the rapid recruitment drive to hire 13,500 new coaches.

Minister for Employment, Mims Davies said: “This significant milestone demonstrates our Plan for Jobs in action with 150 new Jobcentres and Youth Hubs supporting communities in every corner of Britain, including in the West Midlands.

“We are supporting even more people of all ages to find their way into work and progress into new roles, levelling up opportunity across the country.”

Youth hub work coaches and partners are working with Jobcentre-based youth employability coaches and tailored employment programmes, including Kickstart,.

Dudley Youth Hub work coach David Towns said: "The Dudley Youth Hub based in the Black Country Skills Shop provides us with a fantastic opportunity to work closely with Dudley College staff providing tailored support for customers with a wide range of needs.

“As a work coach the environment allows me more time to build a relationship with the customers and I feel rewarded knowing that the support given here by myself and our partners has moved people towards employment.”

Business
News
Dudley
Local Hubs
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Halesowen
Wolverhampton
Walsall
Cannock
Staffordshire
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News