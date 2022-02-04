16 new Jobcentres set up across the West Midlands to help get people into work

Nearly 200 temporary Jobcentres are being set up around the country

They are part of 194 that are being introduced across the country – 150 of which are now operational.

The new temporary Jobcentres include Cannock, Dudley, Halesowen, Kidderminster, Shrewsbury, Stafford, Telford, Walsall, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton.

A dozen youth hubs have also been opened in the West Midlands as part of the Government's Way to Work campaign to get 500,000 more people into a job by the end of June.

More than 150 youth hubs are up and running across Britain helping young jobseekers into training and work.

Jobseekers in the West Midlands get access at the temporary Jobcentres to tailored face-to-face support to help them get into work or progress within their jobs

Work coaches at Jobcentres are at the forefront of the Government’s drive and many of those in the West Midlands have recently joined the Department for Work and Pensions as part of the rapid recruitment drive to hire 13,500 new coaches.

Minister for Employment, Mims Davies said: “This significant milestone demonstrates our Plan for Jobs in action with 150 new Jobcentres and Youth Hubs supporting communities in every corner of Britain, including in the West Midlands.

“We are supporting even more people of all ages to find their way into work and progress into new roles, levelling up opportunity across the country.”

Youth hub work coaches and partners are working with Jobcentre-based youth employability coaches and tailored employment programmes, including Kickstart,.

Dudley Youth Hub work coach David Towns said: "The Dudley Youth Hub based in the Black Country Skills Shop provides us with a fantastic opportunity to work closely with Dudley College staff providing tailored support for customers with a wide range of needs.