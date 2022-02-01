Dudley students benefit from Tesco chief's careers talk

Emma Taylor

Emma Taylor, who is the Tesco's people director for UK and Republic of Ireland, spoke at Ormiston Forge Academy in an event organised by youth social mobility charity Speakers for Schools.

She delivered two sessions to students, the first of which was directed at business studies students where they had a host of questions for her in relation to topics they are covering.

Recognising what is important to people was carried through to the second session where Emma delivered a careers talk.

Principal, Dr Lisa Mason, said: "During Covid it's been incredibly difficult to find work experience placements for our students.

"The placements are important in providing students a line of sight into the workplace.

"Having Emma talk to students about Tesco, the sector and expectations of them is invaluable.

"We are incredibly appreciative of the time she spent with our students.

"We've had a really positive reaction from students and staff.

"We would also like to thank Speakers For Schools for their great work nationally in the education sector, we've benefited from a number of talks now and they have all had a positive impact on our young people."

Emma joined Tesco in 2001 as part of the Graduate scheme, starting her career as a store graduate trainee.

From there, she developed an interest in the HR side of the business and became a store personnel manager.

She said: "It was a pleasure to be invited to speak at Forge, in partnership with the Speakers for Schools programme.

"It is so important for leaders from businesses to have the opportunity to engage with young people, give them an insight into the world of work, and hear about what’s on their mind too.