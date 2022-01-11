Search to find our best in business starts today

The winners of the Business of the Year category at the Express & Star Business Awards 2019 at Wolverhampton Racecourse were Cameron Homes from Chasetown in Staffordshire

The awards, which could not be held in 2020 and 2021due to the pandemic, shine an important spotlight on and celebrate the success of the businesses that represent the whole amazing range of commercial activity across our region, from the smallest single traders working from a town centre office to the major manufacturers employing hundreds on major out-of-town enterprise parks – and everything in between them.

Express & Star Editor Martin Wright said: “The last two years have been incredibly difficult for business, with the pandemic causing huge disruption. Yet businesses across the region have shown huge resilience, refusing to be beaten by Covid and emerging even stronger as we look forward to 2022.

“These businesses are a vital part of our community and the Express & Star Business Awards are the perfect opportunity to showcase their achievements. I would urge as many of these great businesses of all sizes as possible to take up the opportunity to enter our awards.

Television presenter Johnny Phillip was the master of ceremonies when the awards were last held in the summer of 2019

“After the enforced break due to Covid, this year’s presentation dinner promises to be a celebration like no other. It is always a special occasion, one of the highlights of the year, but this time around I expect it to go up a notch as businesses get the chance to celebrate in style.

“Business is a hugely important area for the Express & Star and we aim to give the very best coverage possible to companies of all sizes throughout the course of each year.

“These awards provide us with the chance to celebrate and reward the best of those and we hope to see many of the businesses whose stories we have told over the last year putting themselves forward for recognition.

Huxton Resourcing was the winner of the Micro Business of the Year Award at the last Express & Star Business Awards in 2019

“We hope to see entries from the newest to the most long-established companies in our area – and every one in between.

“So please, get those entries in, and let’s make this an occasion to remember.”

The awards – the premier business event in our region – can only be held because of the fantastic support that we receive from our sponsors.

This year we are delighted to have new names including one of 2019’s winners in Homeserve Furniture Repairs, along with MNA Digital, Richardson and Willmott Dixon joining our team.

Guests take their seats in the main entertainment suite at Wolverhampton Racecourse for the start of the 2019 awards dinner

Carvers, Collins Aerospace, Crowe and Higgs & Sons have returned as sponsors and the Express & Star itself once again sponsors the overall Business of the Year category.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre is again sponsoring the drinks reception at the awards evening, which is produced by Yarrington and held in the EBS Suite at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

For the first time the Silvaman Group and Fuji Film are supporting the awards as associate sponsors.

The Excellence in Customer Service Award was won by Wolverhampton-based Marston’s Beer Company at the last business awards dinner

How to enter

The competition is free to enter. Visit businessawards.expressandstar.co.uk to find out all about the different categories and full details of how to enter the Express & Star Business Awards for 2022.

Most categories are open to just about every business while others have some restrictions. All are worth taking a close look at.

You have until the deadline of February 28 to submit an entry.