DX swings to a profit

DX has sites in Willenhall and a DX Courier base in Tipton

DX, which has sites in Willenhall and a DX Courier base in Tipton, has reported pre-tax profit of £10.6 million for the 53 weeks to July 3 2021, compared with a £1.34 million loss a year earlier as revenue jumped 16 per cent to £382.1 million.

Revenue growth was primarily driven by very strong performance at DX freight, which reported growth of 32 per cent.

Despite ongoing trading challenges, including HGV driver shortages and global supply chain disruptions, the firm said it remains confident of further progress and continues to win new business and increase its market share.

Lloyd Dunn, CEO of DX Group, said: "Results are significantly ahead of our original expectations, and we have achieved a key milestone of full year statutory pre-tax profits, in line with our turnaround plans set in 2018.

"DX Freight fuelled this excellent performance while DX Express was significantly impacted by coronavirus restrictions, which affected our legal and high street activities in particular, although the division's parcels operations grew significantly.