Commuters face chaos on the railways after Virgin West Coast staff vote to strike

Union bosses have revealed they voted by nine to one in favour of industrial action including a strike.

But no date for any action has been set yet and the RMT union says the result of the vote will now be considered by its executive committee, who will decide on the next steps.

Instead the union is calling for 'serious talks' with Virgin West Coast management.

A Virgin Trains spokeswoman said: “We are disappointed by the result of the RMT’s ballot, but can reassure customers that we will be able to run the majority of services during any industrial action.

"We have offered a 3.2 per cent annual pay increase at a time when the average increase across public and private sector employees is around two per cent. We remain open to continuing talks with the RMT.”

Strike action in the run up to Christmas could turn the festive season into a travel nightmare for passengers.

The West Coast main line between London and Liverpool, Glasgow and Edinburgh is the key route for Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire commuters heading to the capital and to the north, handling 37 million passenger journeys last year.

The ballot included nearly 1,800 train managers, on board catering, station, clerical and retail grades on the West Coast route from Glasgow down to Euston. The vote returned massive majorities for both strike action and action short of a strike on a high turnout of those eligible to vote.

At the heart of the dispute is the RMT demand for a "suitable equal offer" for its Virgin West Coast members to that received by drivers.

The rail union says Virgin has agreed a deal for drivers to buy out their claim for a one hour reduction in the base working week without loss of pay by giving an additional £500 on their basic salary, which is pensionable, whilst asking RMT to enter into self-financing arrangements for other grades.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “Our members have voted overwhelmingly for action in this ballot which is all about workplace equality and workplace justice.

“All our members are demanding is a suitable and equal offer to that given to drivers to buy out their claim for a reduction in the base working week. We have made it clear to the company that the inequality and underhanded approach of Virgin will be fought tooth and nail. We will not accept our members being dealt with less favourably than others.

“The message needs to get through to Sir Richard Branson on his luxury island retreat in the sunshine that those who are financing his lifestyle through their hard graft have had enough and are prepared to fight for justice in their workplaces.

“The result will now be considered by the union’s executive and we remain available for serious talks aimed at righting this wrong.”

Virgin Trains has operated the West Coast franchise for 20 years and last year carried passengers on 37.7 million journeys. In April it revealed a new record, carrying 294,000 customers travelling between Glasgow and London over a 24-week period to the end of March, a 28 per cent rise in two years.