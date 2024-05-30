'They helped me live out my dream': Pensioner soars after sharing bucket list hope with home staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staff at Broadway Halls Care Home, Dudley, had been looking after one of their residents, Arthur Scrivens, 86, for seven months before knowing about his secret dream - and jumped into action as soon as they found out.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers youth player, born and bred in the city, discovered his passion for aircraft from his career as an engineer as well as his inspiring father who had a career in the Armed Forces.

Arthur, a regular at the home’s Men's Club, always had a keen interest in planes, particularly military aircrafts and had shared that it would be his dream to sit in a cockpit of a fighter jet.

When activities co-ordinator, Scott Bates, 40, found out about Arthur’s dream he was determined to make it happen and arranged a trip to The RAF Museum Cosford - accompanied his friends from Broadway Halls who were there to witness the momentous occasion.

Arthur has lived at Broadway Halls for seven months and is beloved by staff andresidents alike

Arthur's passion for aircrafts started when he was a child, watching his dad build a career in the forces

The dream-chasing chap parked himself inside a 1955 Hunter F4 Jet that was a frontline fighter jet of the 1950s, an important feat for a man who care home staff said is 'beloved by staff and residents alike'.

Arthur said: “It was such a tight squeeze to get in and out of the cockpit, but it was a great experience to learn the controls of the jet. I can’t thank Scott enough, he helped me to live out a dream."

Resident, Arthur, at Broadway Halls Care Home, who is a regular at the home’sMens Club has a keen interest in planes, particularly military aircraft

After a stint as a youth football player for Wolves, he pursued a career in engineering which only increased his passion for fighter jets

Danica Chugh, general manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Broadway Halls.

"It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Arthur was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

Broadway Halls Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is 'committed to delivering high-quality care' across its care homes and hospitals.

It provides residential care, dementia care, nursing care and respite care, supporting older people living independent lives with dignity and respect.