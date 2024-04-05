How Wolverhampton had a 'Rocket Gun' anti-aircraft weapon during WWII to counter Luftwaffe raids
Here was one Wolverhampton answer to the threat from Hitler's aerial raiders – the rocket gun.
The anti-aircraft weapon was unveiled to Star readers 80 years ago this month when the equipment was taken off the secret list.
Wolverhampton had at least one battery of them, the exact location of which was not given for obvious reasons but was probably in an open area because one of the snags with the rocket gun was that what goes up, comes down, and that included spent rockets and shrapnel.