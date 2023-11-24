Paul's memories of night Saddlers beaten by the deluge

But then it got worse. The ref came out at half time to inspect the pitch.

"It was just like a lake," said Paul Dixon who was a 13-year-old at that game, Walsall v Charlton at Fellows Park.

"He put the ball down and it floated away."

Referee Gordon Roper and his linesmen wade across the waterlogged pitch for one of two half time pitch inspections .

Ref Gordon Roper abandoned the match, which was played, or at least half played, in May 1963.

Paul, who is now 74, got in touch with his memories after we published a picture of that half time pitch inspection a little while ago.

Today he lives in Burntwood, but back then he lived at Hill Top and is actually a West Bromwich Albion supporter who went to the Walsall match on a whim as there were no other games on and it was a local team – it was not his first visit to Walsall's home ground, which has long disappeared.

"I thought I would pop down and watch Walsall that night. There was no fear in those days of anything happening to me, a 13-year-old kid on my own.

"The rain came down and you could see it get further and further up the wall surrounding the pitch. It was getting higher and higher. I had gone down with a shirt on, my jumper and overcoat, and was soaked to the skin.

"The players soldiered on, compared to the moaning minnie multi-millionaires of today. I don't know what they would have thought of it. They wouldn't have put up with it."

After the players left the field for half time, the rain got worse.

"It was a complete deluge. The referee had to come out. It was probably the worst weather I have seen at a football match in all the games I watched.

"The match was abandoned and rearranged. It was announced on the PA."

Paul does not remember what the score was when the match was called off. He did not get to see the rearranged fixture, which Walsall lost.

"That's how it was then. Every ground was much the same and got waterlogged every now and again. Football is a completely different world now compared to when I started watching it."

As for the soaking, young Paul just accepted it.

"I was going to have to walk home anyway, so it didn't really matter."

Our archive photo of the sodden pitch has a datestamp of May 22, 1963, which is possibly the publication date.

Paul started watching West Brom in 1955 at the age of six.

Today he watches his local team, Chasetown, of which he was secretary a couple of times, with one of his jobs as secretary being to mark the referee – with the first thing to mark being their appearance, smartness and so on, when they turned up.

"I've had some good times in football. I just prefer to watch Chasetown now and have a few beers. It stopped going to professional football and don't miss it. I would rather go and watch my local team."