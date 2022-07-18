Stepping back in time at some of the oldest pubs in the Black Country

The Chapel House in lower Gornal

Across the region are plenty of watering holes with character, where visitors can enjoy some pub grub or a cool pint over the summer.

Here are the hidden gems of the Black Country. One of them dates back to the mid-1800s...

The Great Western, Wolverhampton

This Victorian site has been described as one of the region's most traditional pubs, where visitors receive a warm welcome, with 'excellent food and drink, and a wonderful atmosphere'.

The Grade II Listed building sits at the end of a row of terraced houses, where it has been since 1849.

Now, people can still go and enjoy the railway memorabilia at the redbrick pub, whilst indulging in traditional meals and real ales, either inside or on the terrace.

Their website says they are open from 11.30am - 11pm every day.

The Great Western pub is tucked behind a railway station - hence the name!

The Manor Arms, Walsall

Managers say there's 13th century brick in the canal-side building, which opened as a beerhouse in 1895. One of its most interesting characteristics is that there's no actual bar, but instead has beer pulls built into the wall. According to the Pub Heritage website, it is one of a handful of pubs that features this characteristic today, as well as open fires and exposed beams.

Rich in history, The Manor Arms is loved by locals who stop in after a stroll, as well as pub-goers from far and wide.

The Chapel House, Gornal

The establishment in Ruiton Street is thought to be the oldest in the town after being first registered as a drinking house in 1834, but has been used by local Methodists since around 1820.

Their Facebook page promises great beer, delicious food and a friendly welcome, held up by glowing reviews. They also have regular live music nights, and celebrate special occasions with deals; over the Platinum Jubilee period, they sold pints for £2.50 each.

Their website says they're open from 3pm - 11pm Monday to Thursday, 3pm - 11.30pm on Friday, 12pm - 12am on Saturday, and 12pm - 10:30pm on Sunday.

The Chapel House, Gornal is said to have had a ghost sighting in the past... . . .

The Griffin, Dudley

Dating back to its listing in 1819, this gothic pub was originally a home-brew house, according to one Flickr user. It was then rebuilt in 1837, called the Griffin Inn, and brewing continued until the pub was taken over by Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries.

A message from the team assures pub-lovers that they can expect a warm welcome and an extensive drinks range in a 'friendly and lively' atmosphere. The pub has pool, live music and darts, and boasts a five star food hygiene rating.

They are open Monday to Thursday, 12pm - 11pm, Friday and Saturday, 11am - 12am, and Sunday, 12pm - 10.30pm.

The gothic-looking Griffin pub, Dudley.

Playing darts to raise money for Lymphoma Trust is Eric Bristow MBE, at The Griffin, Dudley in 2014.

Ye Olde Leathern Bottel, Wednesbury

As you can probably tell by the name, this pub has been quenching the thirst of many since 1510. At that time, it wasn't uncommon for people to convert their front living room into a public bar, to earn a little extra cash.

An exposed beam, quaint countryside-looking pub, Ye Olde Leathern Bottel serves cobs, roast dinners and more, and hosts live music, tribute nights, and pub quizzes.

Opening hours are Monday, 3pm - 11pm, Tuesday to Thursday, 12pm - 11pm, Friday to Saturday, 12pm - 12am, and Sunday, 12pm - 11pm.

Ye Olde Leathern Bottel in Wednesbury is over 500 years old.