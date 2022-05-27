This Goodyear team did the double in 1938.

This treasured picture has been in his family for many years, and shows his dad William McFerran, known as Billy or Willy, on the right end of the second row.

Eddie, from Widnes, said: “We were led to believe he played for a Wolverhampton team but we don’t know what the connection is."

A big clue was that the smaller trophy has been identified as the J W Hunt Cup, played for in a competition founded in 1926 by John William Hunt, founder of the Chillington Tool Company, and raising money for the Beacon Centre for the Blind.

The larger trophy is the Wolverhampton Charity Cup.

Following Eddie's appeal in the Star for more information from readers, he has got back in touch to update us on developments.

"I had two calls, but with nothing really specific.

"However the J W Hunt Cup has a Facebook page which I joined and sent the picture out again.

"Last night a gentleman messaged me to say his friend Alan Meddings is 94 years old and remembered the team and recognised the changing rooms in the picture. He remembers some of the players but not names.

"The team was Goodyear at Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, in 1938, as that was the only year they won both trophies.

"The charity cup's official name is the Wrekin Cup.

"This does not help us in knowing why dad was in Wolverhampton though."