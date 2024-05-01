Watch – Shifnal 10k hailed as 'huge success' - video and picture gallery
A new 10k race held in Shropshire has been hailed a "huge success” by organisers.
Plus
Published
The first Shifnal 10k race, organised by a group of the town’s residents, attracted runners from across the region and was deemed such a success it is expected that this will become a regular event.
Organiser Russ Newman said: “It was a fantastic day. We hope everyone who participated enjoyed the race and all that training effort paid off.
“It was an absolute pleasure to meet so many runners and celebrate the running community and Shifnal as a whole. The crowds were fantastic - thank you to everyone who turned out.