Did they strike gold? Find out how David Austin Roses got on at the Chelsea Flower Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tuesday's award at the Royal Horticultural Show (RHS) in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, is the 28th gold medal won by David Austin Roses at the 112-year-old flower show and the 44th medal handed to the grower by the RHS.

The gold medal in the floral awards at the Great Pavilion came just after the Albrighton rose breeder of more than 60 years revealed a new bloom at the show on Monday.

David Austin with Emma Bridgewater at the Chelsea Flower Show

The Emma Bridgewater rose by the English rose breeder was named after the iconic British potter, and took centre stage at the David Austin's RHS display.

The 'beguiling pink English shrub rose', which took 12 years to breed, is described as having a 'crescendo of colours' ranging from apricot and coral to mauve and lilac, which match the collectible ceramics produced by Emma's Stoke-on-Trent pottery firm.

David JC Austin said: “We are very proud to have been awarded a Gold medal for the 28th time at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, as it’s a testament not only to the beauty of our roses but to our team’s knowledge, skill and dedication.

“It was also wonderful to see visitors’ positive first reactions to our new Emma Bridgewater rose, which we unveiled at the show after 12 years of meticulous breeding and trialling.”

The gold medal award

The success follows last year gold medal entry Dannahue, named after TV's Black Gardener, Danny Clarke, which was even visited by Queen Camilla.

In 2022, following a two-year hiatus from the Chelsea Flower Show, David Austin Roses also won gold for its display featuring 'Elizabeth' a rose created to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The rose also features on a hand-painted Emma Bridgewater mug, which has also been launched this week.

The best in show at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024 was won by Ula Maria for her forest-bathing-inspired garden for the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK. The garden includes 40 birch trees, inspired by the patterns of muscles under a microscope, to create a grove.