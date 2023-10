Millie. Photo: Dogs Trust

Two of them are 'underdogs', which means they have been at Dogs Trust for six months or more, are sometimes overlooked, may need extra training, ongoing vet treatment, or require a home with no children or other dogs.

Here are all of the four-legged friends at Kenilworth that are waiting to be rehomed by a caring new owner.

Toby

Breed: Yorkshire Terrier

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Small

Toby

Lucy

Breed: Miniature long-haired Dachshund

Gender: Female

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Small

Lucy

Hachi

Breed: Siberian Husky

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Hachi

Bertie

Breed: Border Terrier

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Small

Bertie

Melvin

Breed: Lurcher Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 5–7 years

Size: Medium

Melvin

Luna

Breed: German Shepherd

Gender: Female

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Large

Luna

Barnie

Breed: English Springer Spaniel

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Medium

Barnie

Reuben

Breed: Newfoundland Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Large

Reuben

Buster

Breed: Akita Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Large

Buster

Ruger

Breed: Lurcher

Gender: Male

Age: 6–12 months

Size: Medium

Ruger

Rio

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Gender: Male

Age: 1–2 years

Size: Large

Rio

Peter

Breed: Cross-breed

Gender: Male

Age: 1–2 years

Size: Medium

Peter

Honey

Breed: Lurcher Cross

Gender: Female

Age: 6–12 months

Size: Medium

Honey

Nash

Breed: Greyhound

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Large

Nash

Zeus

Breed: Shar Pei Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Large

Zeus

Milo

Breed: Bichon Frise

Gender: Male

Age: 5–7 years

Size: Small

Milo

Tilly

Breed: Beagle

Gender: Female

Age: 8+ years

Size: Medium

Tilly

Ben

Breed: Jack Russell terrier

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Small

Ben

Geoff

Breed: Cross-breed

Gender: Male

Age: 5–7 years

Size: Large

Geoff

Milo

Breed: Staffordshire Bull terrier cross

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Medium

Milo

Tigger

Breed: Cross-breed

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Medium

Tigger

Effie

Breed: Foxhound

Gender: Female

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Medium

Effie

Jaymee

Breed: Cross-breed

Gender: Female

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Medium

Jaymee

Baxter

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Large

Baxter

Rio

Breed: Akita

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Rio

Colin

Breed: Lurcher Cross

Gender: Male

Age: 1–2 years

Size: Medium

Colin

Carol

Breed: Lurcher Cross

Gender: Female

Age: 1–2 years

Size: Medium

Carol

Pops

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Medium

Pops

Roxy

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross

Gender: Female

Age: 8+ years

Size: Medium

Roxy

Skye

Breed: Border Collie

Gender: Female

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Medium

Skye

Narah

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross

Gender: Female

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Narah

Dexter

Breed: Labrador Retriever cross

Gender: Male

Age: 5–7 years

Size: Medium

Dexter

Arlo

Breed: French Bulldog

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Medium

Arlo

Teaka

Breed: Cross-breed

Gender: Female

Age: 8+ years

Size: Medium

Teaka

Hughie

Breed: German Shepherd

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Large

Hughie

Marty

Breed: Greyhound

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Large

Marty

Cleo

Breed: Shar Pei

Gender: Female

Age: 1–2 years

Size: Medium

Cleo

Milo

Breed: Cross-breed

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Large

Milo

Otis

Breed: Bulldog

Gender: Male

Age: 5–7 years

Size: Medium

Otis

Lance

Breed: Lurcher cross

Gender: Male

Age: 5–7 years

Size: Large

Lance

Hendricks

Breed: Golden Retriever

Gender: Male

Age: 1–2 years

Size: Large

Hendricks

Teddy

Breed: Yorkshire Terrier cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Small

Teddy

Griffen

Breed: Cross-breed

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Medium

Griffen

Joey

Breed: Foxhound cross

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Large

Joey

George (underdog)

Breed: Lurcher cross

Gender: Male

Age: 5–7 years

Size: Large

George

Toby

Breed: Shih Tzu

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Small

Toby

Dulci

Breed: Trailhound cross

Gender: Female

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Medium

Dulci

Barnaby

Breed: Lurcher cross

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Barnaby

Sam

Breed: Greyhound

Gender: Male

Age: 2–5 years

Size: Large

Sam

Jake (underdog)

Breed:

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Jake

Noah

Breed: Greyhound

Gender: Male

Age: 5–7 years

Size: Large

Noah

Charlie

Breed: Greyhound

Gender: Male

Age: 8+ years

Size: Large

Charlie