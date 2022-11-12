Stop and search: Rise in West Midlands but Staffordshire sees a fall

Stop and search

The latest Home Office figures show that 26,372 searches were carried out by West Midlands Police in the year to March 2022, up from 25,895 times in the year to March 2021.

In Staffordshire, 4,658 searches were carried out by the police force in the 12 months to March, but that was down from 5,930 times in the previous year.

Of those carried out in 2021/22 in the West Midlands, 3,973 were of black people – equivalent to 24.2 for every 1,000 black people in the area, according to the latest population data.

By comparison, there were 9,713 searches of white people – or 5.1 for every 1,000 people, meaning black people were 4.8 times as likely to be stopped and searched.

Of the searches in Staffordshire during the same year, 177 were of black people – equivalent to 20.7 for every 1,000 black people in the area.

There were 3,511 searches of white people – or 3.4 for every 1,000 people, meaning that black people were 6.1 times as likely to be stopped and searched.

Stop and search is a controversial practice, in which police temporarily stop individuals they suspect may be carrying weapons, drugs or other contraband.

While there are rules that govern how searches are carried out, several organisations have said they want the practice banned or heavily rolled back, in part because it is used far more often on people of colour, particularly black and black British communities.

Emmanuelle Andrews, policy and campaigns manager at human rights organisation Liberty, said: “Stop and search is a traumatic and distressing experience, leaving a lasting impact on both individuals and communities.

"Not only this, but stop and search is an ineffective policing tool – with these figures showing that the vast majority of stops result in no further action."

Black people were more likely to be arrested after a stop and search in West Midlands in 2021/22, with 14.1 per cent of searches leading to an arrest, compared to 13.3 per cent for white people.

The disparity in stop and searches has increased in the region since last year, with black people 4.1 times as likely to be stopped as white people in 2020-21.

Black people were also more likely to be arrested after a stop and search in Staffordshire, with 23.2 per cent of searches leading to an arrest, compared to 15.3 per cent for white people in 2021/22.

However, in 2020-21 black people were nine times as likely to be stopped as white people.

Across England and Wales, this disparity has improved slightly, with black people now 6.2 times as likely to be stopped as white people, down from seven last year.

Liberty said they were particularly concerned by the Government's proposed Public Order Bill, which is set to expand police stop and search powers.

The National Police Chiefs' Council, a representative body for British police offers, called the practice a "valuable policing tool", but said there was more work to do to address concerns around ethnic disparities.

Amanda Pearson, the organisation's lead for stop and search, said: "We know that the use of stop and search can have a significant impact on individuals and communities, and particularly on young people."

"We encourage anyone who feels unhappy at how a search was conducted to contact their local force."

Nationally the number of stop and searches declined 26 per cent last year, from 714,914 in the year to March 2021 to 530,365 this year – with the Home Office saying a high level of "proactive policing" during the pandemic was the lead reason for the decline.

The Home Office said it is committed to improving safeguards on stop and search, such as creating channels for it to be scrutinised by local communities, and increasing the use of body worn cameras.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We know that stop-and-search can have a profound effect on individuals and communities and in order to maintain public confidence in its use, we know the power must be used in a fair and effective manner.

“We hold our officers to the highest possible standards and this includes treating everyone equally, regardless of background. As part of this, we are working to reduce any disproportionalities relating to stop-and-searches in Staffordshire.

“Bespoke training has been provided to all response and neighbourhood policing officers.

“Independent scrutiny panels, which include representatives from local communities, review body worn footage of stop and search to identify any concerns and to identify best practice and good examples. An Independent Advisory Group also considers the force’s policies, procedures and practices, including relating to stop and search.